Morocco to Sight Crescent Moon of Dhu Al Hijjah Tuesday

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Monday that the moon sighting for the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, marking Eid Al Adha, will take place on July 21.

The ministry called on experts to inform the department of the moon sighting or of its impossibility by contacting (0537.76.11.45), (0537.76.09.32), (0537.76.05.49), or (0537.76.89.54) or the fax number (0537.76.17.21).

Dhu Al Hijjah is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, marking Eid Al Adha, the festival of the sacrifice.

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month.

Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani said Morocco will celebrate the first day of Eid on July 31, based on astronomical calculations.

Al Ifrani also expects the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah on July 22, while the day of Arafah, the second day of the hajj pilgrimage, will take place on July 30.

“It’s expected that most Islamic countries will [be] united in their holiday,” the astronomer said.

This year’s Eid will be unprecedented due to COVID-19, like Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

On July 17, the Ministry of the Interior announced a set of measures that Moroccan families and butchers should abide by during Eid celebrations.

The ministry will issue authorizations to professional butchers after they undergo COVID-19 tests. The measure aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when butchers visit households to help them slaughter livestock.

Local authorities will also provide necessary equipment to butchers in line with the preventive measures. The equipment will include face masks and disinfectants.

Morocco’s interior ministry also called on citizens to only hire butchers who received authorization from local authorities.

How Moroccans celebrate Eid

Traditionally, thousands of Muslim men across Morocco and the world dress up in white djellabas to head to the mosques to perform Eid prayers.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that citizens will have to perform the prayers at home. Morocco reopened mosques earlier this month for the five daily prayers, excluding Friday prayers.

The decision to exclude Friday’s prayers comes to avoid crowds at mosques.

The country reopened only 5,000 mosques out of the nation’s over 52,000.

After prayers, families gather to experience the Eid atmosphere as the father, oldest brother, or a professional butcher slaughters the livestock.

Moroccans donate part of the meat to people living in poverty.