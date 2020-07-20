Royal Air Maroc Increases Domestic Flights Program

The increase in domestic flights is part of the company’s approach to gradually restore activities.

Rabat – Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced an updated air routes program as part of its plans to increase domestic flights.

Starting Monday, the carrier will operate nine flights per week for the Casablanca-Dakhla air route, rather than seven.

Meanwhile, the company will serve Casablanca-Agadir with a frequency of one flight per day instead of four per week.

Royal Air Maroc will also increase frequencies for the Casablanca-Oujda air route, from three to five times per week.

The new program will include 12 air routes for domestic flights across Morocco, with a total of 45 frequencies a week.

In addition to Casablanca-Dakhla, Morocco’s flag carrier will also increase domestic flights between Casablanca and Laayoune to seven frequencies per week.

The carrier will also serve Casablanca-Errachidia twice a week, while the Casablanca-Ouarzazate air route will take place three times a week.

Royal Air Maroc will operate Casablanca-Tetouan and Casablanca-Al Hoceima flights twice a week, each.

The company added flights connecting Agadir with Laayoune and Dakhla, each with two flights a week.

RAM will also connect both Laayoune-Dakhla and Tetouan-Al Hoceima with two frequencies per week.

Royal Air Maroc invited customers to book flights through its official website, sales offices, and call centers.

The company also called on all customers to abide by preventive measures and health recommendations of public authorities and international standards.

“RAM has implemented health safety measures to guarantee the health and safety of its customers and stuff.”

The company recalled that the wearing of masks is mandatory on all of its flights.

“Only handbags and bags for children and for computers are allowed on board as cabin luggage,” the company warned.

Royal Air Maroc has been vowing to increase both domestic and international flights to gradually resume activities amid the country’s lockdown easing.

The government invited all operators to mobilize to promote domestic tourism, seeking to revive the hard-hit tourism sector.