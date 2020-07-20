The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 2,154, including 33 patients with severe symptoms.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed 326 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s case count to 17,562 as of 6 p.m. on July 20.

The ministry recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 276. The mortality rate remains at 1.6%.

Morocco also recorded 211 new COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 15,132. The recovery rate is now 86.2%.

Approximately 1,010,211 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Geographic distribution

According to the Ministry of Health’s 6 p.m. broadcast, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases, now accounting for 21.05% of the country’s cases. The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 48 new cases to represent 24.26% of the country’s cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 15 cases to cover 17.06% of all recorded cases in Morocco, while the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded five (12.03%).

Meanwhile, the Fez-Meknes region recorded 64 new cases to represent 12.78% of all cases in Morocco. Four new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 1.99% of all confirmed cases.

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded three new cases, covering 0.23% of the country’s cases, while the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded two new cases (1.06%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded one case with a 0.89% share of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, and Laayoune recorded three (4.71%).