More Than 254,000 Moroccans Are Registered for Social Security in Spain

Approximately 12.5% of Spain’s foreign workers who are registered for social security are Moroccan.

Rabat – New statistics from the Spanish Ministry of Integration, Social Security, and Migration show that Moroccans remain the majority of non-EU workers who are registered for social security in Spain in 2020. By the end of June, 254,664 Moroccans in Spain had registered for social security.

The second-largest non-EU community registered for Spanish social security are from China (92,385), followed by Colombians (74,978) and Ecuadorians (68,916).

In May, Spain reported that the number of Moroccans who were registered with the social security administration in the European country reached 257,195.

However, the total number of foreigners registered for Spanish social security reached 2,030,477 in June. The data represents an increase of 1.02%, or 20,593 people compared to May.

Out of the total foreign worker population registered for Spain’s social security, 1,267,659 are from non-EU countries. The remaining 761,818 come from countries in the European Union.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) estimates the number of Moroccans legally established in Spain at 864,546 as of January 1, 2020. The number represents an increase of 6.3% compared to 2019 (50,959 people).

Due to its proximity to Morocco, Spain continues to maintain its position as the first EU country that receives Moroccan migrants seeking better economic opportunities.

Spain also receives thousands of seasonal Moroccan workers annually, particularly women. Red fruits farms in the Spanish suburbs, including the southern Huelva province, receive Moroccan women who work during the harvesting season.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Spain hired fewer Moroccan seasonal workers than usual. The workers also found themselves stranded in Spain after the harvesting season ended in May. They called on King Mohammed VI to intervene to allow them to return to their families.

The Moroccan and Spanish governments reached an agreement in July, and the first group of stranded seasonal workers returned home on July 19. More sea trips are being organized to return workers from Huelva to Morocco.