Morocco also ranked in the top third (7 of 20) of the safest countries in Africa.

Rabat – Numbeo’s 2020 Crime Index featured Morocco as a “moderately” safe country, with a safety index of 51.03.

The report ranked the country 89 out of 133, with a crime index of 48.97.

Numbeo’s crime index considers crime levels lower than 20 as “very low.” Meanwhile, it classifies crime levels between 20 and 40 as “low.”

The index sees crime levels between 40 and 60 as “moderate,” while levels between 60 and 80 are “high.” Crime levels higher than 80 are “very high.”

Meanwhile, the safety index opposes the crime index.

“If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe,” Numbeo finds.

The ranking shows Morocco as a mid-range safe country compared with other Maghreb countries in terms of crime. Algeria has a crime index of 50.41 while Tunisia’s is 41.68, compared to Morocco’s 48.97.

In Africa, South Africa has the highest crime index, with 77.29.

South Africa ranked third from last (131) in the report, with a safety index of only 22.71.

Morocco is the 7th safest country in Africa out of the 20 featured in the ranking.

Major cities overview

In terms of crime rates in Moroccan cities, Rabat’s residents should feel “very” safe walking alone during daylight with an 86.70 safety index.

Safety walking alone during night in Rabat secured a “moderate” index of 44.59. The data is based on “perceptions of visitors of the website in the past 3 years,” the report explained.

For the climate index, Rabat earned 74.11.

The numbers differ from one city to another. The crime index in the Casablanca region is 55.04. The city scored a 44.96 safety index.

Numbeo’s results for Casablanca come from contributions from 177 people who visited their website. The results show that safety walking alone during daylight earned a moderate index (57.08), while safety walking alone during night scored a low index of 29.78.

Casablanca scored 98.08 in terms of climate index.

Tangier, in northern Morocco registered a crime index of 50.85 and a safety index of 49.15.

Safety walking along during daylight in the city of Tangier scored high (65.40), while safety walking alone during night at night scored low (20.60).

The city of Fez received a crime index of 63.54 (high). Likewise, its safety index registered at only 36.46 (low).

The criteria for safety walking alone during daylight hours received a moderate index of 47.69, while safety walking alone during night received a low index of 22.59.

The bigger picture

Venezuela has the highest crime index of all countries evaluated (84.36), followed by Papua New Guinea (80.04), and South Africa.

Countries with conflict zones, including Syria and Afghanistan, are topping the list due to high crime indices.

The report shows Qatar first on the list with an 11.90 crime index and an 88.10 safety index, followed by Taiwan, the UAE, Georgia, and Oman.

In Africa specifically, Rwanda, Tunisia, and Zambia ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Ghana preceded Morocco as a safe country, ranking as 6th, and Ethiopia followed as 8th.

The surveys Numbeo used to evaluate countries are based on input from visitors to the website. Numbeo claims that “questions for these surveys are similar to many similar scientific and government surveys.”

The service also says it filters surveys to “eliminate potential spam,” if a user’s submission deviates significantly from standard input.