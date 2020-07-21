The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced several measures that families and butchers should abide by during Eid Al Adha.

Rabat – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has announced that Morocco will celebrate Eid Al Adha, Feast of the Sacrifice, on July 31.

The ministry issued a statement on Tuesday evening to announce the results of Morocco’s moon sighting for the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The month, the twelfth and the last in the Islamic calendar, marks Eid Al Adha.

The eid falls on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

This year will mark unified Eid celebrations in the Arab world. Both Saudi Arabia and Egypt already announced July 31 as the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Morocco’s government is preparing carefully for Eid al Adha celebrations amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The government called on citizens to stay vigilant in efforts to combat the pandemic, which continues to infect hundreds of citizens on a daily basis.

Prior to Eid, hundreds of people take to the roads to spend the holiday with their families.

Officials are urging people in Morocco to limit movement and travel during Eid Al Adha to avoid crowding and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of the Interior implemented a series of measures to organize celebrations for the feast.

The ministry said that it will give out authorizations to professional butchers after they undergo COVID-19 tests. Many families hire a butcher to assist the slaughter of livestock at home.

Local authorities will also provide authorized butchers with the necessary equipment to comply with preventive measures, such as protective face masks and disinfectants.

The ministry called on citizens to only hire butchers who received authorization. Others, who might not have undergone tests, could threaten the safety of Moroccans if they are a virus carrier.