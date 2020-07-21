Twenty-seven unique Moroccan artists will share their COVID-19 lockdown experiences through art in a virtual exhibition organized by Gallery L’Atelier 21 in Casablanca.

Rabat – Amid Morocco’s five-month-long COVID-19 state of emergency, creatives are mobilizing to share their documentations and expressions of the global pandemic through art.

Art gallery L’Atelier 21 in Casablanca is exhibiting 27 Moroccan artists’ works of various mediums, related to the COVID-19 lockdown. The current virtual exhibition is titled “Art for Hope.”

The exhibition is scheduled from July 14 until August 15. It is an opportunity for artists to share their perspectives and talents, inspired by the societal impact of COVID-19.

“Nothing is more eloquent or a source of resilience and hope than art in these times of uncertainties — strangely suspended, like mourning, mourning for ourselves, for the world such as we were living it and which was abruptly torn from us,” the organizers of the exhibition said in a presentation of the exhibition, recorded by Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

“More than ever, in this ordeal that we are all living under confinement and fear in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, we need the strength and beauty created by art.”

Mohamed Qannibou, one of the featured artists in the L’Atelier 21 exhibition utilizes protective face masks in his COVID-19 art.

Qannibou transforms masks into a symbolic representation of his nationality and the Moroccan government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As well, the gallery exhibits Abdelkebir Rabii’s charcoal drawings that present human vulnerability by detailing shadows and lights.

Hassan Hajjaj, painter and photographer, captures the activities of sports and exercise as they were transformed under the lockdown.

Hajjaj’s aim to illustrate resourcefulness and strength contributes to the unique collection.

The distance between loved ones and the absence of physical touch is represented through Majida Khattari’s “Confined Kiss” project.

Mohamed El Baz shares his feelings of being sheltered in an artistic creation inspired by Oum Kalthoum’s song “Fakarouni.”

Gallery L’Atelier 21 describes art as “life saving” and says the creative process has never been more necessary.