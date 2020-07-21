King Mohammed VI had also received recovery wishes from the Saudi monarch and his son, following a heart surgery he underwent on June 14.

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI sent today, July 21, a message of compassion to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saoud following the Saudi monarch’s hospitalization.

King Mohammed VI affirmed in his message that he learned with “great emotion” the news of King Salman’s hospitalization, according to Morocco’s state-run Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The Saudi monarch was hospitalized on Monday in Riyadh for medical tests due to an inflamed gallbladder, according to the state-sponsored Saudi Press Agency.

The Moroccan monarch expressed his “deep compassion” and his constant concern for the health of the Saudi Arabian sovereign.

King Mohammed VI also expressed his prayers that the 84-year-old Saudi monarch’s medical examinations will be “crowned with success,” as well as for a speedy recovery.

The King also shared his prayers for health, happiness, and long life for the Saudi King, to “continue to lead the brother Saudi people to achieve their ambitions of further progress and prosperity.”

King Mohammed VI’s recent operation

The diplomatic message follows a heart surgery that King Mohammed VI underwent on June 14.

The King had presented with a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder, atrial flutter, on a healthy heart.

The operation prompted several African and Arab leaders to send the King wishes of good health and a speedy recovery, including the Saudi monarch and his son, Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

The leaders also include Tunisian President Kais Saied, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimur, among others.

Morocco maintains positive relations with the aforementioned leaders’ states, based on friendly diplomacy and bilateral cooperation.

The same countries support Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The surgery was the second of its kind for King Mohammed VI, after he underwent a similar operation in February, 2018 in Paris.