Kuwait Social Media Celebrities Feature in Money Laundering Scandal

Rabat – As part of its fight against money laundering, Kuwait ’s Ministry of Interior declared on July 13 the dismantling of a network that allegedly operates in money laundering and other criminal acts.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said security services were able to detect the network based on months of investigations, monitoring, and tracking the movements of the network inside Kuwait.

Investigations led to the arrest of the mastermind of the network in a chalet in the region of Bnaider.

Further investigations led to the arrest of another member of the money laundering network at Kuwait International Airport. However, the operative was able to escape and flee the country.

Implicated Kuwaiti celebrities

In addition, Kuwaiti news outlet Al Qabas alleged that 10 social media celebrities were also involved in the money laundering case.

A source informed Al Qabas that the celebrities whose bank accounts inflated to the “millions” are registered within the Ministry of Interior’s records, and will be subject to investigations to determine the source of the money.

“Money laundering crimes are classified as serious state security crimes,” added the source.

As soon as the news spread, the hashtag “#غسيل_المشاهير” meaning “celebrity laundering,” dominated Twitter. It featured in more than 30,000 tweets, calling for the arrest of everyone involved in the case.

Celebrities are manly immoral and ignorant because they lack education! Why do we present uneducated ignorant people as our finest people in media!? They’re just making $hit loads of money! ILLEGALLY! Money laundering is a criminal act that needs to stop! #غسيل_المشاهير pic.twitter.com/OU9WNQUcbr — Captin 65 (@CaptIn65) July 14, 2020

The newspaper did not reveal the names of the implicated celebrities. However, netizens delivered speculations about some who might be involved, including Kuwaiti television presenter Halima Boland.

Kuwaiti lawyer Fahd Al Haddad claimed that a famous fashion designer from Kuwait, who lives in London, is also involved in money laundering. However, he did not mention if it is the same case now hitting headlines.

Al Haddad said the fashionista is involved in the laundering of stolen money from the regime of former Libyan Prime Minister Muammar Al Gaddafi. He noted that her Libyan husband is a well-known figure.

The lawyer claimed the designer’s Libyan husband transferred the money to his Kuwaiti wife in London to conduct laundering operations via advertising.

During the process, a dispute occurred between the couple and led to their separation, added the lawyer.