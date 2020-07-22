Atlas Lion Munir Mohamedi, Best Goalkeeper in Spanish 2nd Division

The Moroccan goalkeeper has been playing on the national squad since 2015.

Rabat – Moroccan international goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi has earned the 2019-2020 Zamora Trophy, given to the best goalkeeper in the second Spanish division, known as La Liga 2.

The 31-year-old Atlas Lion, playing for Malaga CF, played the best season of his professional career this year. Mohamedi was the undisputed starting goalkeeper for his team throughout the season, with 38 league game appearances. He completed 3,420 minutes of play.

In all 38 games, the Moroccan player conceded only 29 goals, marking an average of 0.76 per game. The figure — the lowest among all goalkeepers in La Liga 2 — earned Munir Mohamedi the Zamora Trophy.

Malaga CF celebrated their goalkeeper’s achievement in a social media post published on Tuesday, July 21.

⛔️ ZAMORA ⛔️ ¡Nuestro querido @Munir_Mohand es el guardameta menos batido de #LaLigaSmartBank! ⚽️❌ Es el primer portero que ostenta el título de nuestra historia como MCF 💙 ➡️ https://t.co/HljLxpMwTs ¡Enhorabuena, Munir! pic.twitter.com/htWvBIkRAM — Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) July 21, 2020

“Our dear Munir Mohamedi is the least beaten goalkeeper in La Liga 2. He is the first goalkeeper to hold the title in the history of Malaga CF. Congratulations Munir,” the team wrote.

The Atlas Lion was able to keep a clean sheet in 18 games out of 38 — nearly half of his team’s game in the 2019-2020 season. Moreover, Mohamedi was able to make 83 stops, averaging 2.18 per game.

Munir Mohamedi is the second Moroccan player to win the Zamora Trophy of La Liga 2. In the 1988-1989 season, Badou Zaki won the same award, playing for RCD Mallorca.

To achieve the feat, Zaki only conceded 15 goals in 29 games, averaging 0.52 goals conceded per game.

Humble beginnings

Born to a Spanish-Moroccan couple in Melilla, Mohamedi began developing his football skills in the regional leagues of Ceuta and Melilla. The soon-to-be Atlas Lion made his senior professional debut in 2019 with UD Almeria B, playing in the third Spanish division.

Mohamedi then went back to his hometown, playing for UD Melilla in La Liga 2 between the summers of 2009 and 2014. After tha, the Moroccan player transferred to CD Numancia in the same league, before securing a €400,000 deal with Malaga CF in 2018.

Internationally, the Spanish-Moroccan player announced his athletic allegiance to Morocco in 2014. One year later, Zaki, who was coaching the Atlas Lions at the time, summoned Mohamedi for a friendly match against Uruguay.

Munir Mohamedi soon became a main contender for the goalkeeper position on the Moroccan national team. The competition between him and Yassine Bounou, who now plays for Sevilla FC, has been ongoing since 2016.

In the 2017 African Cup of Nations and 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mohamedi was the first choice of then-coach Herve Renard. However, in the 2019 African Cup of Nations, Bounou claimed the starting position, while Mohamedi started three games out of four on the bench.

Mohamedi has so far represented Morocco in 38 games.