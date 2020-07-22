Approximately 1,047,871 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 220 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 17,962.

With an additional 247 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recoveries count now stands at 15,636. This translates to an 87.05% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded five more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 285, with a mortality rate of 1.59%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 2,041.

Approximately 1,047,871 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.

The outbreak’s geography

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 12.87% of the country’s cases.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 39 new cases, now representing 17.00% of Morocco ’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 44 new cases (21.22%), and the Casablanca-Settat region 66 (24.52%).

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded five new cases, now accounting for a total of 11.80% of all of Morocco ’s cases.

Three additional cases appeared in the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab region, which now accounts for 0.24% of all cases, while the region of Laayoune recorded two new cases, to represent 4.63% of the country’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded four new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.33% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

Finally, the Oriental region recorded seven additional cases, to represent 2.02% of cases in Morocco.