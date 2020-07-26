Morocco to Supply Hospitals with Influenza, Anti-Pneumococcal Vaccines

The decision comes as the country is waiting for a safe and an effective COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has said that it will supply hospitals across the country with influenza and anti-pneumococcal vaccines next fall.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced the news on Saturday, July 25, stating that the decision comes as Morocco awaits a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the health ministry decided to carry out a vaccine campaign against seasonal flu and pneumococcal infections in favor of people suffering from chronic diseases to reinforce their immunity.

The minister emphasized the “severity of the seasonal flu for vulnerable populations, in particular the elderly, pregnant women, infants, and people with serious illnesses.”

The official, however, acknowledged that the flu vaccine is not effective against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ait Taleb said the campaign is just a preventive scenario that will be put in place alongside preventive measures already in force.

While hearing the word “flu” gives the impression that the illness is not life threatening, Ait Taleb warned that between 250,000 and 650,000 people die from seasonal flu around the world annually.

He added that the flu affects three to five million people across the globe every year. Ensuring sufficient stocks of vaccines in hospitals throughout Morocco is therefore a priority of the health ministry.

Ait Taleb made the remarks during a webinar under the theme “COVID-19, Influenza, HPV, and pneumococcus: importance of vaccination, what recommendations?”

The virtual event sought to raise awareness of the importance of vaccines amid the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

Total cases have reached 19,645 as of June 26, including 16,282 recoveries and 305 deaths, according to official statistics from the Ministry of Health.