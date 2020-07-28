Emirates Airline Offers Passengers COVID-19 Travel Insurance.

Emirates airline company will now cover the cost of medical treatment, hotel quarantines, and funeral costs if a passenger gets infected with COVID-19.

The Dubai-based airline company is the first to offer travel insurance that adapts to the new global reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extra legroom, meal quality, and in-flight entertainment options may be taking a back seat to travelers’ concerns surrounding social distancing measures, sanitation, and public health risks.

As COVID-19 travel restrictions and fears apprehend travelers, airline companies are struggling to make ends meet.

Emirates’ promise to lift the financial burden associated with contracting the virus may at least offer passengers mitigated monetary risk.

In a recent statement reported by the BBC, Emirates Group Chairman Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”

The insurance offered covers medical expenses of up to €150,000 and the cost of a hotel quarantine for up to two weeks at €100 per day.

If a passenger dies from COVID-19, the Emirates’ coverage will provide €1,500 toward funeral costs.

Valid 31 days from the start of a passengers journey, Emirates will offer the special COVID-19 travel insurance to passengers flying anytime between now and the end of October.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently called 2020 the worst year on record for the industry’s finances. Compared to 2019, airline revenues have fallen by 50%, resulting in a loss of more than $84 billion.

The shrinking demand for flights has forced companies to layoff or furlough tens of thousands of workers. Emirates, with a 60,000 person staff prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, recently reported cutting at least 9,000 jobs.