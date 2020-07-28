Morocco’s CTM to Refund Clients Affected by Travel Suspension

The intercity bus transport company is the largest of its kind in Morocco, and has been operating for over 100 years.

Rabat – Morocco’s Transport Company (CTM) will fully refund passengers who pre-purchased tickets for a trip between July 27-31.

CTM made the announcement on July 27, following the Moroccan government’s decision to suspend travel to and from eight cities.

To benefit from the refund, customers must visit a CTM agency with their original travel ticket and identity card. Those who purchased tickets online can send a refund request to the email “[email protected],” with their electronic ticket attached.

Finally, CTM invited people who purchased tickets from third parties, such as travel agencies, to contact the mediating partner.

CTM is also offering its clients the option to postpone their ticket to a later date, up to December 31. Clients wishing to defer their trips can follow the same procedure as refund seekers or call CTM customer service at the telephone number 08 00 09 00 30.

Regarding the suspension of travel, CTM said all bus connections that do not include the isolated cities will continue regularly.

The cities where travel is suspended include Tangier, Tetouan, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat, Marrakech, Fez, and Meknes. The Moroccan government announced the suspension of travel on the evening of July 26. The decision went into effect a few hours later, at midnight.

The sudden decision caused an unprecedented level of traffic jams, as well as crowding in train and bus stations.

Hundreds of citizens criticized the government’s decision, especially as many Moroccans were planning to spend the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, which falls on July 31, with their families.

Photos and videos on social media documented the panic among Moroccan road users, due to the sudden decision, leading to several traffic accidents.