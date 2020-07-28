The decision is in line with the Moroccan government’s move to suspend travel to and from eight major cities.

Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc has announced that all passengers traveling from and to the eight major cities on which the country reimposed travel restrictions should carry an authorization document from local authorities during their entire journey.

The airline issued a traveling update after Morocco decided to suspend all travel to and from Casablanca, Tangier, Fez, Bercchid, Settat, Fez, Meknes, and Marrakech.

Passengers traveling on Air Arabia Maroc’s low cost domestic flights should hold a travel authorization document issued by local authorities during the entirety of their journey.

Regarding travelers on international flights, all passengers arriving at Casablanca or Fez airports wanting to travel to other cities in the country need to report to the “special stand setup at the airport.”

They should present their flight tickets and passport during the complete journey to show to authorities.

The company said friends and family wishing to welcome passengers at the airport need to “arrange a special authorization by presenting the traveling passenger’s flight ticket.”

Chaos ensued on Saturday evening after the government announced its decision to suspend travel to and from the eight major cities. Thousands of Moroccan holiday makers and those who live far from their families took to the roads to go back to their cities of residence just hours before the decision took effect at midnight.

The government’s decision received backlash on social networks. The country’s authorities argued that the decision is an important response to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the concerned cities.

Air Arabia Maroc, along with Royal Air Maroc, serves both domestic and international routes within special flights programming. Both airlines created their programs after Morocco resumed domestic tourism activities and reopened borders for Moroccans, foreign residents in Morocco, and their families.