The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,994.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 500 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 21,387.

The ministry revealed that 423 of these cases resulted from the monitoring of people who made contact with confirmed COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 513 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recoveries count now stands at 17,066, with a recovery rate of 79.8%.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded 11 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 327, with a mortality rate of 1.53%.

Approximately 1,167,414 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 161 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 13.64% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 65 new cases, now representing 16.97% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 48 new cases to cover 22.87% of the cases in Morocco, and the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 165 (25.45%).

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded 38 new cases, now accounting for 10.62% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, to cover 2.94% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded seven additional cases (1.94%).

Four additional cases appeared in each the Beni Mellal-Khenifra and Souss-Massa regions, which now account for 1.01% and 0.58% of Morocco’s cases respectively.