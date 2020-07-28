El Othmani Takes Responsibility for Closure of 8 Moroccan Cities

“More difficult decisions can be made in the future, if necessary.”

Rabat – Moroccan Head of the Government Saad Eddine El Othmani declared today, July 28, that he bears responsibility in the decision to suspend movement to and from eight major Moroccan cities.

The declaration took place at the opening of the third meeting of a ministerial committee to track and facilitate the government program, according to a post on El Othmani’s Facebook page.

El Othmani added that the rest of the government also bears responsibility, in a cooperative manner.

The head of government also divested the government’s decisions from any political or partisan bias. “Our account is one: the health of the homeland and citizens,” he said, calling for a collective engagement “to win the challenge.”

The government will take the necessary decisions to protect the health of the nation, based on accurate scientific data.

“More difficult decisions can be made in the future, if necessary, God forbid, and we [might] return to the first quarantine [phase] if we have to,” El Othmani continued.

The need to respect preventive measures

In order to avoid such a situation, everyone must comply with the necessary measures and sanitary rules to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

The ministries of the interior and health said the July 26 decision came in light of “the lack of respect by the majority of citizens for the preventive measures,” such as social distancing, the wearing of face masks, and proper sanitization.

El Othmani called on Moroccans to demonstrate patience and solidarity in order to overcome this difficult stage, which requires making difficult decisions.

In what seems to be a response to Moroccans’ frustration following the decision, El Othmani said that Morocco has made “much more difficult decisions.” He referenced the lockdown, which prevented many households from independently securing their livelihood.

The decision to selectively suspend travel accompanies the evolving epidemiological situation in the country.

Morocco has seen a significant rise in COVID-19-related deaths and cases with severe symptoms.

On July 25, Morocco recorded 811 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the start of the outbreak.

The July 26 decision

The July 26 decision, by the ministries of interior and health, concerns the cities of Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat, and Marrakech.

It followed a notable increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in these areas.

The two ministries called the situation “worrying.”

However, the travel ban excludes people with urgent medical conditions and workers from the private and public sector who have acquired movement authorization from their employers.

Exceptions also include the movement of essential goods to ensure continuous supply to Moroccan markets.