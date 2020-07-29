Royal pardon is a custom in Morocco on religious and national events.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has ordered a royal pardon for 1,446 convicts on the eve of Throne Day, which will take place on Thursday.

A press release from the Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that the list of the beneficiaries from the royal pardon includes convicts in detention and on provisional release.

The list includes 323 inmates who received pardon over their remaining prison term. Meanwhile, 940 prisoners had their terms reduced thanks to the royal pardon.

Two convicts’ sentences were also commuted from the death penalty to life imprisonment, while two others had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The beneficiaries also include “free” convicts.

Approximately 39 prisoners benefited from pardon over remaining prison terms while on provisional release. Eight convicts benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

Around 120 prisoners saw their fines canceled, while 10 convicts benefited from both pardon over their prison terms and cancelation of their fines. Two convicts benefited from pardon over their remaining prison terms and fines.

Royal pardons are a customary decision on religious and national celebrations, and Throne Day is no exception.