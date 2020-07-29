With 59 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stands at 17,125.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 826 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 22,213.

Today’s is Morocco’s highest daily case count since the virus emerged in the country on March 2.

The figure surpasses the previous record of 811 cases confirmed in one day, which Morocco witnessed on July 25.

With 59 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stands at 17,125. The recovery rate is now 77.09%.

The total number of deaths is now 334, with seven new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The mortality rate stands at 1.5%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco now stands at 4,754.

Approximately 1,187,822 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

COVID-19 cases by region

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded 167 new cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total number of recorded cases now represents 22.77% of all cases Morocco has recorded.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 284 cases in the last 24 hours to cover 25.79% of the cases in Morocco, while the Fez-Meknes region recorded 206 new cases (14.06%).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded 33 new cases, with a total of 10.38% of Morocco’s cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region reported 95 new cases to represent 15.81% of all cases in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded 15 new cases to represent 1.04% of Morocco’s COVID-19 case count.

Meanwhile, eight new cases appeared in the Oriental region, now accounting for 1.90% of Morocco’s cases.

Ten cases emerged in the southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, while the Draa-Tafilalet region recorded two, to cover 0.36% and 2.84% of the country’s cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune recorded five new cases, to cover 3.77% of Morocco’s cases, while the Souss-Massa region only recorded one new case (0.57%).