Donald Trump: US Looks Forward to Continuing Fruitful Work with Morocco

The King delivered his Throne Day speech on July 29, calling on the government to prioritize socio-economic development.

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from US President Donald Trump on Throne Day.

In his message, Trump aimed to “personally” convey his congratulations to the King on the 21st anniversary of the monarch’s accession to the Throne.

Trump said that the US-Morocco cooperation under the King’s reign has gone from strength to strength.

“During your majesty’s reign, Morocco and the United States have worked closely together to deepen the historic relations between our two countries. We have signed the only free trade agreement of the United States in Africa,” Trump said.

The US and Morocco signed the FTA on June 15, 2004. The agreement came into force in 2006, boosting commercial opportunities and US exports to Morocco through reducing trade barriers.

In addition to the FTA, Trump acknowledged Morocco’s leading role in fighting “violent extremism” along with the US.

In his message to the King, Trump reiterated that the US-Moroccan friendship is rooted in “our shared belief in the promise of peace, stability, and economic opportunity.”

He said he “greatly” appreciates the King’s leadership in international efforts to promote religious tolerance and the fight against extremism.

“I look forward to continuing the fruitful work we have done together to create a more peaceful and prosperous African continent,” Trump said.

In addition to Trump, US ambassador in Morocco David Fischer also issued a note to congratulate the King on Throne Day.

Fischer congratulated the King on behalf of the US embassy in Morocco.

“It is an honor to extend my best wishes and warmest congratulations on the twenty-first anniversary of Your Majesty’s accession to the throne,” he said.

Fischer also applauded Morocco’s prosperity and stability under the King’s reign.

“America has always believed in the potential of the Moroccan people and stands firmly with you to embrace the opportunities the future holds.”

Fischer vowed to spare no efforts to strengthen and expand the partnership between the two countries.

On July 27, the US Department of State showcased the partnership linking the two countries in celebration of the institution’s 231st anniversary.

Throughout recent years, the US department has issued reports to acknowledge Morocco’s firm approach against terrorism and extremism.

The 2019 Country Report on terrorism applauded Morocco’s strategy for fighting terrorism in the region.