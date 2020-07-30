Air Arabia Maroc to Repatriate Moroccans from UAE with Special Flights

The carrier said the flights will be available at special prices to allow Moroccans stuck abroad return home.

Rabat – Starting Thursday, Air Arabia Maroc will operate special flights between Morocco and the UAE to repatriate Moroccan citizens who are stranded in the Gulf state.

The carrier said that the flights will be made available at special prices, allowing Moroccan nationals to return to Morocco.

The flights will go ahead in two phases, in line with Morocco’s measures for repatriation operations of Moroccans.

The low cost carrier will lay on flights from July 30 and August 1, connecting Casablanca and Sharjah with six special flights.

Air Arabia Maroc will connect the same cities again on August 5-6 with four special flights.

The operation is part of the country’s approach to repatriating citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

About 33,000 Moroccans have been stranded after the borders closed.

Morocco’s government reopened borders for Moroccans, foreign residents living abroad, and their families on July 15 to facilitate their return home.

The country repatriated thousands of Moroccans stuck abroad since the launch of operations in May.

Air Arabia Maroc reminded customers that they should wear face masks on all of its flights. The low cost carrier said all passengers will have their temperature taken before boarding.

“Customers must comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.”

Royal Air Maroc, the state carrier, also launched special flights to assist Moroccans return home.