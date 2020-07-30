Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire Sign Agreement on Nuclear Safety and Security

Cote d’Ivoire is one of Morocco’s most important partners in Francophone Africa, with various agreements in diverse fields linking the two countries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Agency for Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cote d’Ivoire’s Authority for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety and Security (ARSN).

The agreement aims to promote the exchange of technical information in the fields of nuclear and radiation safety and security between Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

AMSSNuR Director General Khammar Mrabit and ARSN Director General Marie-Chantal Kouassi Goffri signed the document electronically on June 19 and July 17 respectively. An official signature ceremony will corroborate the electronic signature after the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMSSNur announced the signature in a press release on Wednesday, July 29.

Under the MoU, the two parties undertake to exchange technical information and experiences. The information concerns the fields of nuclear and radiation safety and security, the management of radioactive waste, and the conduction of radiation emergency interventions.

The agreement also supports the implementation of cooperative plans, the preparation of nuclear security measures during public events, and collaborative environmental studies between Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

Pan-African agreement

The signing of the document falls within Morocco’s South-South cooperation vision, especially between African countries, AMSSNuR’s press release said.

To illustrate pan-African cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, the statement recalled the establishment of the Forum of Nuclear Regulatory Bodies in Africa (FNRBA). The group, created in 2019, is currently chaired by AMSSNuR’s director general.

The MoU with the Ivorian institution is one of many agreements to come with African bodies, the press release announced.

AMSSNuR pledged to “exchange technical information, share experiences and good practices, and [promote] scientific and expert visits.”

Morocco’s nuclear safety agency also announced future simulation and field exercises, as well as joint projects and cooperation studies, with Cote d’Ivoire and other countries.

Morocco currently stands out as an African leader in the field of nuclear and radiation safety and security, the press release concluded.