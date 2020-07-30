The number of COVID-19 active cases stands at 5,602.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 1,046 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 23,259.

This marks Morocco’s highest daily case count since the virus emerged in the country on March 2, surpassing yesterday’s record-breaking 826 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry recorded 186 new recoveries. The recovery count stands at 17,311. The recovery rate decreased to 74.43%.

With 12 new fatalities, the total number of deaths is now 346. The mortality rate stands at 1.49%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Morocco is 5,602.

The pandemic’s spread by region

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 267 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total number of confirmed cases now represents 25.77% of all cases Morocco has recorded.

Meanwhile, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 118 new cases to represent 15.60% of Morocco’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 227 new cases (14.41%).

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 258 new cases to represent 22.86% of the country’s cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 10.32% of Morocco’s cases, while the Oriental region recorded 33 new cases (1.96%).

Meanwhile, four new cases appeared in the Souss-Massa region, now totalling 0.56% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded 10 new cases (1.03%).

Four cases emerged in the southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, which has now recorded 0.36% of the country’s cases.

Meanwhile, the Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 30 new cases to represent 2.84% of all of Morocco’s cases.