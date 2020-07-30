Eid Al Adha: King Mohammed VI Grants Royal Pardon to 752 Convicts

It is customary in Morocco for the King to grant royal pardons on national and religious holidays.

Rabat – On the eve of Eid Al Adha, King Mohammed VI granted a royal pardon to 752 people, including inmates and convicts on provisional release.

A press release from the Ministry of Justice announced on July 30 that the royal pardon benefitted 585 inmates in Moroccan detention centers.

Of this category, 208 inmates were pardoned of their remaining prison terms, 374 had their terms reduced, and three had their sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed sentences.

The remaining 167 beneficiaries of King Mohammed VI’s Eid Al Adha royal pardon are on provisional release. The pardon annulled the prison terms of 45 convicts and waived the fines of 100. Seven people had their terms annulled but still face fines, while 15 have been pardoned of both their fines and prison sentences.

The royal pardon comes one day before Eid Al Adha, a major religious holiday that falls this year on July 31.

The King also granted a royal pardon to 1,446 people on July 29, the eve of Throne Day.

To mark the 21st anniversary of his ascension to the throne, King Mohammed VI pardoned the remaining prison terms of 323 convicts, while 940 had their sentences reduced.

The Throne Day royal pardon commuted the sentence of two prisoners from the death penalty to life imprisonment. Two others had their sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed sentences.

Meanwhile, 39 convicts on provisional release had their terms pardoned and 120 saw their fines waived. Eight people had their terms annulled but still face fines, while 10 were pardoned of both their fines and prison sentences.

The beneficiaries of King Mohammed VI’s Throne Day royal pardon included several members of the Hirak Rif movement, according to Moroccan journalist Youssef Belhaissi.

The King has also granted royal pardons to mark Eid Al Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan; Eid Al Mawlid Nabawi, a Muslim holiday marking the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammed; Independence Manifesto Day; Youth Day; and the anniversary of the Green March.

The King is also known to grant royal pardons based on humanitarian concerns, without any relation to holidays.