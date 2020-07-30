Royal Air Maroc confirmed yesterday, July 29, the cancellation of special flights from Morocco to France from August 3 to 10.

Rabat – Following restrictions that French authorities imposed on flights from Morocco to France, Royal Air Maroc will accommodate travelers who booked flights to France scheduled between August 3 and 10 by allowing them to modify their tickets to fly with Air France.

Royal Air Maroc is able to allow the modifications, free of charge for its customers, thanks to its partnership with Air France, RAM said in a July 30 press release quoted by Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The flag carrier also affirmed in its press release today that the company “maintains its commitments to transport its fellow citizens and customers between France and Morocco.”

To benefit from a flight modification “free of charge in order to access our partner’s flights,” Royal Air Maroc invited its customers to call 0890 000 800 or 0820 821 821. International contacts are advised to call +212 522 489 797.

Moroccan authorities decided to close borders in mid-March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco resumed international air and maritime travel on July 15 exclusively for Moroccans, residents, and their families. The move also came to allow foreigners stranded in the North African country to return home.

However, airlines have not yet been able to resume activity at a standard level, and continue to suffer economic fallout.

On June 23, Morocco’s Directorate of Public Enterprises and Privatization (DEPP) revealed that Royal Air Maroc was one of the hardest hit companies by the COVID-19 crisis, losing MAD 1.05 billion ($113 million) every month since Morocco applied preventive restrictions.

Given the unprecedented slump in revenue, RAM laid off hundreds of employees this week.