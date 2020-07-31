British Coventry University to Open Nursing School in Morocco

The agreement is the latest between Moroccan and British institutions operating in the field of research and education.

Rabat – The Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Benguerir, near Marrakech, is set to host a School of Nursing operated by the British Coventry University in 2021.

The two universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, July 29, according to a press release from the British embassy in Morocco. Representatives from the two universities held a virtual signing ceremony, in the presence of several British and Moroccan officials.

Coventry University is a young British higher education institution. It gained its university status in 1992. However, its origins can be traced back to 1843. It is among the Times Higher Education world’s top 200 young universities.

Meanwhile, UM6P is an ambitious project launched in 2017 with the aim of becoming a world-class university. It is located in the “Mohammed VI Green City,” an ecological community built to serve as a model for sustainability.

The collaboration between Coventry University and UM6P aims to pave the way for joint research and staff and student mobility between the two institutions. It also seeks to prepare for the possible development of a British medical, dental, or pharmacy school in Morocco.

During the ceremony, the British Consul General to Casablanca, Daniel Katte, expressed his wishes that the agreement marks the beginning of a “long and fruitful” partnership between the two universities.

“I have no doubt that what will be achieved together will act as a leading example for others to follow,” Katte said.

British Exports Minister Graham Stuart reiterated Katte’s hopes, expressing his optimism that the agreement will enrich Morocco and the UK culturally and economically.

Stuart highlighted the important role of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced that the UK is ready to share its knowledge and practices in terms of nurse training with all partners across the world.

Sharing expertise

Coventry University’s Vice-Chancellor, John Latham, said the MoU between his institution and UM6P falls within a global vision.

“We are very active in nursing education here in the UK and as a global institution, with a global outlook, we want to widen access to a great education and share our skills and knowledge,” Latham said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of UM6P, Hicham El Habti, expressed his enthusiasm saying, “There is a lot we can add to and learn from in this collaboration and I look forward to a successful and lasting collaboration.”

“We believe that the School of Nursing will be just the beginning,” El Habti added, hinting at the possibility of future joint ventures.

“The relationship between Morocco and Great Britain is rooted in history. We wish this collaboration between UM6P and Coventry University to add to that and make this collaboration more solid and long-lasting,” he concluded.

The signing ceremony attendees included the Moroccan Minister Delegate in Charge of Higher Education, Driss Ouaouicha, as well as British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly.