Moroccan Fighter Anas Siraj Mounir Knocks Down Brazilian Opponent

The “Moroccan Sensation” has so far won eight fights in his professional MMA career.

Rabat – Moroccan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Anas Siraj Mounir has beaten his Brazilian opponent, Leandro Martins, during the UAE Warriors 12 MMA show.

The 34-year-old fighter, nicknamed “The Moroccan Sensation,” knocked his opponent down with a left hook in the first round of the fight.

The fight took place on Friday, July 31, in Abu Dhabi. UAE Warriors brought together 20 fighters from 18 different countries. The July 31 event was the first round of the tournament.

Yesterday’s win earned Mounir a spot in the second round of the lightweight division tournament.

Despite being based in Dubai, the Moroccan fighter is proud of his roots and does not hesitate sharing his attachment to his heritage in his numerous interviews. On Friday, the Moroccan Sensation entered the ring on the beats of Gnawa music—a Moroccan musical style that has roots in sub-Saharan Africa.

After the fight, Mounir expressed his pride and joy on his Instagram page.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God), got the win last night. I cannot express how grateful I am for all your support and your prayers. Thank you so much everyone,” he wrote.

The Moroccan athlete has won several titles during his professional career in kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Since switching to MMA, he has won eight fights and lost two with the Emirati MMA organization UAE Warriors.

The organization is one of the biggest of its kind in the Middle-East, bringing together 36 fighters from across the world. It has organized events in several countries, including the UAE, Thailand, and Bulgaria.