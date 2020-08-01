Yemeni Singer Balqees Pays Tribute to Morocco with Song in Darija

Balqees’ music video featured scenes from the Moroccan culture, including food, clothing and Moroccan Medinas.

Rabat – Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees has paid tribute to Morocco by launching a new song entitled “La Vie is Good,” in Moroccan dialect, Darija.

The tribute song coincides with the Moroccan Throne Day.

Balqees’ music video featured scenes from the Moroccan culture, including food, clothing and Moroccan Medinas.

The singer released the 2:48 minute music video on July 31, which coincides with both Morocco’s Throne Day, and the holy celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Although Balqees did not mention the Moroccan national event, the tribute is likely to be an expression of solidarity as Morocco celebrated the event.

Throne Day in Morocco takes place every July 31 , with this year marking the 21st anniversary of the accession of King Mohammed VI to the Throne.

Several countries paid tribute to the Moroccan national event by displaying the colors of the Moroccan flag on their iconic buildings and landmarks.

The UAE displayed the Moroccan flag on Burj Khalifa, on the night of July 30, while the Colpatria tower in the Colombian capital of Bogota was illuminated with Red and green, as a representation of the Moroccan flag the night before Throne Day.

On July 31, Canada playeda projection of the red and green colors on the famous Niagara falls in Ontario and on the CN Tower in Toronto.