Italy Appreciates Morocco's Commitment to Peaceful Resolution in Libya

Morocco continues to express its determination to defend all initiatives seeking to ensure stability and peace in favor of the legitimate rights of Libyans.

Rabat – Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio has expressed his country’s appreciation for Morocco’s contribution to regional and international efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Libya.

Di Maio expressed his satisfaction with Morocco’s role during a phone call with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on Saturday, August 1.

Morocco’s state media did not provide detailed information on the ministers’ discussion, but emphasized that the conversation focused on the “constant evolution” of cooperation between Italy and Morocco.

Both officials also spoke about topics concerning multilateral issues of common interest.

The phone call followed the visit of a high-level delegation from Libya that arrived in Morocco on July 26 for consultation on the crisis.

Morocco’s firm position on Libya

During the meetings with the Libyan officials, Morocco’s government reiterated its stance on the crisis, reaffirming its commitment to a Libyan-Libyan political solution.

Morocco also doubled down on its opposition to foreign intervention and the negative impacts it could have on the legitimate rights of Libyans and the country’s sovereignty.

The Skhirat Agreement was among the focal points discussed during the meetings between Moroccan and Libyan officials.

According to the Libyan delegation, all initiatives to resolve the crisis do not contradict the Skhirat Agreement.

While both Moroccan and Libyan officials trust the Skhirat Agreement as a basis to end the conflict, Morocco and Libya indicated in recent talks the need to update the agreement.

Bourita said the Skhirat Agreement was a “Libyan product” and Libyans can “adapt it to the transitional state and ensure the security and stability of that country.”

The Moroccan FM also reiterated that Morocco has no agenda in Libya, reaffirming its readiness to continue to defend all initiatives that seek to restore stability and security in the country.