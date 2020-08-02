1 Dead After Driver Intentionally Runs Over Children in Morocco’s Safi

The driver is a 27-year-old man who reportedly had a verbal argument with the children before attacking them.

Rabat – Police in Safi, a port city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, opened an investigation on Saturday to determine a driver’s motive to intentionally run over children after an “accidental conflict.”

The attack left one child dead, while four others were “slightly injured.”

A graphic video documenting the incident shows the driver deliberately zigzagging his car along the road next to Safi’s beach to hit a group of children who were in the street and on the sidewalk. A child died under the car after the driver stopped his vehicle.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that prior to the incident, a group of minors were throwing water and eggs at each other near the beach in Safi, involuntarily hitting the driver.

This led to a “verbal argument” between the driver and the children.

Following the argument, the driver “quickly changed direction and intentionally attacked the minors, causing the death of one of them at the same location,” the DGSN reported.

“Four others were transferred to a hospital for necessary treatment,” the statement added.

The driver is a 27-year-old man. He is now in the custody of Safi police for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.