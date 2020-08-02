Police Investigate Death of Sub-Saharan Migrant in Morocco’s Tangier

Police intervened after they were alerted of a fire in a Tangier park.

Rabat – Police in Morocco’s northern Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death of a sub-Saharan migrant in Tangier.

Morocco’s state media reported that police intervened after they were alerted of a fire in Tangier’s Donabo park on Friday, July 31.

The news agency said that a group of sub-Saharan migrants “were spotted, one of whom was unconscious,” at the park.

The source specified that the unconscious individual had been transferred to the Mohammed V regional hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed his death.

Police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and the causes of the individual’s death.

The 13 migrants who were with the unconscious individual tried to flee, but Tangier police arrested them.

The migrants remain in custody while police investigate the incident.