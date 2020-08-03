Morocco’s Medical Schools Adopt Unified Entry Exams

The decision aims to limit the travel of candidates to take entry exams, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education will organize, for the first time ever, national unified entry exams for medical, pharmacy, and dental schools.

A press release from the ministry announced the decision on Sunday, August 2.

“In order to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates to access training in medicine, pharmacy, and dentistry, [the ministry] adopted this year a new approach in managing access to [medical, pharmacy, and dental schools],” the press release said.

The new entry process features four main changes. The first is the adoption of unified entry exams across Morocco. Traditionally, each of the 11 medical schools in Morocco prepared unique entry exams.

The second novelty is the creation of a web portal, www.concoursmed.ma, allowing candidates to apply for the exams and to check their results.

The third exceptional measure is the hosting of the entry exams in 88 different centers throughout over 42 Moroccan provinces. The entry exams used to take place inside medical schools, bringing together candidates from all over Morocco.

The decision to spread candidates over 88 exam centers aims to prevent them from traveling, protecting them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the entry exams take place in adequate conditions, the Ministry of Education has mobilized more than 4,000 supervisors. The supervisors include professors, doctors, administrative and technical staff, as well as Ph.D. students from Moroccan universities.

Lowered threshold

The ministry’s fourth and final decision is to lower the threshold mark required for taking the entry exams to 12 out of 20. The threshold traditionally ranged from 12.5 to 15.5, depending on students’ high school branches. The ministry calculates students’ grades vis-a-vis the threshold by taking into consideration 75% of the national baccalaureate exam’s mark and 25% of the regional baccalaureate exam’s result.

The decision to lower the threshold gives more students the opportunity to access Morocco’s medical, pharmacy, and dental schools.

On Sunday, the ministry announced the list of candidates selected to take the entry exams, based on the new threshold, on www.concoursmed.ma. According to the press release, 56,000 candidates will take the exams out of 72,532 students who applied.

The entry exams are set to take place on August 5. Results will be announced on August 7, at the latest.