The decision comes after a notable increase in the country’s number of COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday the suspension of holidays for health professionals after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ministry’s statement called on medical staff currently on leave to return to their posts within 48 hours.

The decision will be effective until further notice, the ministry explained.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, Morocco recorded a total of 25,537 COVID-19 cases, including 382 deaths.

The number accounts for all cases that emerged since the domestic outbreak of COVID-19 began on March 2.

The country has been recording daily case counts ranging between 500 and over 1,000 in the last few days, a significant rise compared to most figures reported since March.

The ministry commented on the epidemiological situation, arguing that the increase of cases is worrying health professionals.

The troubling public health situation urged authorities to impose strict preventive measures, including suspending travel to and from eight major cities.

The decision concerns Marrakech, Casablanca, Berrechid, Fez, Meknes, Settat, Tetouan, and Tangier.

Citizens wishing to travel to or from the closed-off cities should carry a special movement permit.

Morocco has intensified control and monitoring of preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The Moroccan railway office (ONCF) issued a press release today, August 3, announcing reinforced preventive measures at train stations.

ONCF called on passengers arriving from the closed cities to present their special movement permits in order to enter other cities.