Today marks Morocco’s highest daily death count since the virus emerged in the country, with 19 fatalities.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 659 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in Morocco to 26,196.

Morocco also recorded 19 new fatalities. This marks Morocco’s highest daily death count since the virus emerged in the country on March 2.

The total number of deaths is now 401. The mortality rate stands at 1.53%.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry recorded 533 new recoveries. The recovery count stands at 18,968. The recovery rate increased slightly, to 72.41%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Morocco is 6,827.

Approximately 1,290,665 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco.

The pandemic’s spread by region

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 89 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total number of confirmed cases now represents 24.98% of all cases Morocco has recorded.

Meanwhile, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 44 new cases to represent 14.39% of Morocco’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 225 new cases (16.14%).

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 180 new cases to represent 23.93% of the country’s cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 9.96% of Morocco’s cases, while the Oriental region recorded 11 new cases (1.87%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded 20 new cases (1.23%).

Two cases emerged in the southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, which has now recorded 0.33% of the country’s cases.

Meanwhile, the Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 33 new cases (2.81%).

Finally, one new case appeared in the Souss-Massa region, now totalling 0.54% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases.