Morocco’s Retake Baccalaureate Exams Boost Success Rate to Nearly 80%

Rabat – The final success rate for the 2020 baccalaureate exams has reached 79.62%, Morocco’s Minister of Education, Saaid Amzazi, announced on Monday, August 3.

The number represents an increase of 1.66% compared to the 2019 baccalaureate exams.

Amzazi announced the number after candidates who did not pass the exams in the normal session sat for retake exams. The second exams increased the success rate by over 16%. The initial success rate, after the normal session, was at 63.08%.

The minister qualified the success rate as an “important achievement,” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, Amzazi expressed his thanks to all stakeholders who ensured the success of the 2019-2020 school year despite the suspension of face-to-face classes. The ministry closed schools in mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Amzazi thanked five main participants in this “educational feat”: Teachers, pedagogical inspectors, administrative staff in educational institutions, students’ parents, and executives at the Ministry of Education.

At the end of his “letter of gratitude,” Amzazi expressed his wishes that the upcoming 2020-2021 school year brings greater success to students and achievements to national education.

Exceptional attendance

This year’s relatively high success rate for baccalaureate exams in Morocco might not have been possible if not for record-breaking attendance at retake exams.

On July 25, the Ministry of Education announced that the attendance rate during the retake session reached 95.1% among students and 75.2% among free candidates. The figures represent a new record.

Retake baccalaureate exams, which are available for all students and candidates in Morocco who earned a score ranging between 8 and 10 out of 20, took place between July 22-24.

Students were able to check their results five days later, on July 29. However, Amzazi only announced the success rate today.