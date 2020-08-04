Algeria’s President Touts ‘Brotherly Ties’ with Morocco on Throne Day

The exchange of diplomatic messages between the two countries is common despite the decades-old political rift that leaves relations cold.

Rabat – Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent a congratulatory message to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on the 21st anniversary of his accession to the throne, July 30.

The Algerian president expressed his “sincere congratulations” and “best wishes” to King Mohammed VI, adding that he hopes to see further progress and prosperity benefit the Moroccan people.

Tebboune said he seized this opportunity to reaffirm the “depth of the bonds of sincere fraternity” that unites the two “brotherly peoples” of Morocco and Algeria.

He said this fraternity is “marked by the value of mutual aid anchored in the common history” of Morocco and Algeria.

Tebboune also expressed his “firm” determination to “continue working to further strengthen the relations of fraternity, good neighborliness and cooperation uniting the two fraternal peoples.”

The exchange of congratulatory messages is common between Morocco and Algeria. Relations between the two countries, however, remain cold due to different stances on several polarizing political issues.

The elephant in the room

The Algerian regime continues to challenge Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara. Algeria also vows complete support for the Polisario Front, which claims independence in the region.

In addition to the Western Sahara conflict, several Algerian officials have recently made hostile remarks about Morocco.

The latest remark was from the spokesperson of Algeria’s presidency, Belaid Mohand-Oussaid.

The Algerian official accused Morocco’s consul in Oran of spying in favor of Morocco’s intelligence community.

The statement received backlash from Morocco, who described the allegation as “ridiculous and baseless.”

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita summoned Algeria’s ambassador to Morocco Abdelhamid Abdaoui to understand the motives behind the hostile remarks.

The ties between Rabat and Algiers have long suffered unfriendly events, with Algeria still not ready to accept Morocco’s offers to engage in dialogue.

While this is not the first time the Algerian President has touted the “brotherly” ties between the two countries, the Algerian government has not yet responded to King Mohammed VI’s repeated calls for dialogue.

In 2018, King Mohammed VI called on Algeria to engage in frank and direct dialogue with Morocco and break the stalemate between the two neighbors.

The King’s olive branch received applause from the international community, but Algeria issued no official response to the initiative to date.