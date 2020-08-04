Morocco Establishes Military Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in Fez

The decision comes after the notable increase of COVID-19 infections and dwindling hospital capacities in the Fez-Meknes region.

Rabat – Morocco has set up a new military field hospital in the city of Fez to receive COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

The decision comes amid the notable increase of COVID-19 cases in the Fez-Meknes region.

According to the regional health directorate of Fez-Meknes, the medical structure is the fruit of coordination with local authorities.

The field hospital in Fez has the necessary equipment to host COVID-19 patients with a capacity of around 1,200 beds.

The beds are spread across two sections, one for men and one for women.

The new Fez field hospital is equipped with experienced medical and paramedical staff and has a section for sports and leisure activities.

“The creation of the structure is a proactive initiative, which comes at a time when the city of Fez is registering a relatively high number of cases, following the increase in the number of tests and the lifting of sanitary confinement,” the regional health directorate said in a statement.

The new health facility is set to play an effective role in facilitating the management of COVID-19 cases in the region, allowing intensive care services for critical cases.

The military field hospital aims to enable health centers in Fez-Meknes to free up space for non-COVID-19 patients in need of care.

The regional health directorate called on all Fez-Meknes residents to respect preventive and health measures, including the wearing of masks in public and respecting social distancing to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

The military field hospital in Fez is not the first of its kind in Morocco. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March, Morocco has constructed multiple field hospitals, including in Bengeurir and Casablanca, to receive patients with COVID-19.

Over the past three weeks, Morocco has recorded hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day, with figures ranging between 200 and 1,000.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 26,196 as of August 3, including 401 deaths and 18,968 recoveries. The number of active cases receiving treatment stands at 6,827.

The Fez-Meknes region has registered about 4,228 COVID-19 cases since March.

The region with highest number of confirmed cases is Casablanca-Settat (6,544), followed by Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima (6,269), Marrakech-Safi (3,770), and Rabat-Sale Kenitra (2,609).