Video Massive Explosion Strikes Lebanon’s Capital Beirut

Videos show dead bodies scattered after the explosion.

Rabat – A massive explosion struck the Lebanese capital Beirut today, August 4, damaging buildings and causing several deaths and injuries.

فيديو من البحر يوثق ضخامة الانفجار الذي وقع في مخزن للمفرقعات النارية داخل مرفأ

بيروت #إنفجار_بيروت pic.twitter.com/2ZdjIgVhbe — Sarazaidnour🇱🇧 (@Sarazaidnour) August 4, 2020

International news outlets reported that the Lebanese state fears a high number of casualties.

هذا الفيديو يظهر أن الإنفجار ناجم عن مفرقعات في الحاوية..

ولا علاقة لضربة إسرائيلية ولا لأسلحة موجودة ولا لصواريخ ولا لكل ما تم تناقله على وسائل التواصل.#إنفجار_بيروت pic.twitter.com/eRdZMKXfqR — الشيخ فادي رضا (@fadireda70) August 4, 2020

A video online showed smoke before a large explosion hit.

The explosion shattered windows in buildings across the area.

Video showing hangars on fire before the explosion at the Beirut Port#إنفجار_بيروت pic.twitter.com/ep9SBIBOJt — Mohammad Hijazi (@mhijazi) August 4, 2020

CNN reported the source of the explosion “was a major fire” at a firecracker warehouse at Beirut Port.

The Lebanese minister of health said the explosion came from a ship carrying fireworks, according to the Guardian.

The explosion damaged buildings nearby, including homes as far as 10 kilometers away.

The explosion also destroyed and flipped cars.

One video shared by Al Arabiya shows a number of dead bodies on the ground in the aftermath.

فيديو متداول من شهود عيان يكشف صور جثث عدد من القتلى وهي ملقاة على الأرض جراء #انفجار_بيروت#العربية pic.twitter.com/qOLLs4j3cR — ا لـ ـعـ ـر بـ ـيـ ـة (@AlArabiya) August 4, 2020

Another video shows firecrackers igniting inside the warehouse before the explosion.

Eyewitnesses told LBCI television channel that dozens of people were admitted to hospitals, which are full of injured patients.

Agence France Presse (AFP) reported that residents across Beirut heard the explosion.

AFP’s office windows in Avenue Al Hamra shattered, Al Hurra reported.

Hamad Hasan, the Lebanese Minister of Health, acknowledged that his country is dealing with many inquiries on the matter and serious damage.

The explosion comes amid political tension, with demonstrations sweeping the country due to the economic crisis.