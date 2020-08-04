Qatar Charity Contributes to Morocco’s COVID-19 Response Fund

The fund has more than tripled in value since its creation in mid-March.

Doha-based NGO Qatar Charity has made a financial contribution to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The embassy of Qatar in Rabat facilitated the transfer of the aid package to Morocco’s coronavirus response fund, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The assistance for Morocco aligns with Qatar Charity’s campaign to support several countries’ COVID-19 response and occurred in coordination with government authorities.

Qatar Charity launched its “Call of Humanity” initiative in March to support efforts to combat the pandemic across the globe.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of Morocco’s COVID-19 response fund on March 15 to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure and mitigate the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. The King established the fund with an initial sum of MAD 10 billion ($1 billion).

The fund has since more than tripled in size thanks to contributions from public and private sector institutions and individuals, and from foreign governments and institutions.

Prior to its donation to Morocco’s efforts, Qatar Charity had supported initiatives benefiting almost 1.5 million people around the world through its COVID-19 Call of Humanity campaign.

The humanitarian and development organization describes Call of Humanity as its largest relief campaign ever, running simultaneously in 34 countries.

The initiative aims to “restore calmness and enable the most vulnerable groups to overcome this hardship, and support the health sector to withstand this epidemic and stop it.”

Qatar Charity has offices in 30 countries and partnerships in 20 others, according to its official website. Over the past five years, it has helped approximately 29 million beneficiaries through initiatives totaling $1.2 billion.

The organization offered financial support to Moroccan families affected by flooding around Guelmim in 2014. As the only non-Moroccan agency to intervene in the crisis, its initial contribution amounted to $100,000.

Qatar Charity claimed the “Arab Best Charity” award at the November 2017 “Arab Best Award” event in Marrakech.