Rabat – Money transfer agency Cash Plus has launched the “Cash Plus Mobile Wallet” application, offering its customers the opportunity to open a free mobile account and benefit from its services online.

The application also allows users to carry out transactions, receive transfers, pay bills, locate Cash Plus agencies, refill phone credit, and more.

The new Cash Plus Mobile Wallet application has an M-Wallet, which allows users to easily manage their account.

In addition, Cash Plus is offering customers its multifunction rechargeable card for their payment account, reports Moroccan state media.

Customers can make payments at various physical or e-merchants. They can also make withdrawals at Cash Plus branches or from ATMs of all banks in Morocco.

The card can be picked up from Cash Plus agencies.

The launch of the Cash Plus application is part of the national strategy for financial inclusion and generalization of payment solutions, according to the same source.

Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al Maghrib (BAM), and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT) initiated the strategy.

Cash Plus has obtained the approval of Bank Al Maghrib to exercise activities such as opening payment accounts and issuing means of payment.

The Cash Plus initiative adds to those of several other companies that adopted remote services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, several Moroccan banks promoted remote services as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

This includes Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP). The institution offered free online services until June 30, allowing local customers, Moroccans residing abroad, and professionals to transfer money through the Chaabi Net website and Pocket Bank mobile application.