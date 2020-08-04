Moroccan Woman Among Injured in Beirut Explosion

At least 3,700 people sustained injuries and 73 were killed during the massive explosion.

Beirut – A Moroccan woman was injured in the explosion that rocked on Tuesday the Lebanese capital, Beirut, sources from the Moroccan embassy in Lebanon said.

The Moroccan woman, who works for a United Nations body in Beirut, suffered broken foot bones, the embassy said in a statement, noting that she is receiving treatment at a health facility.

Immediately after the blast, the Moroccan embassy said that it was closely monitoring the situation of members of the Moroccan community residing in this country.

To facilitate communication, the embassy provided telephone numbers to contact it both during and outside working hours if necessary.

At least 3,700 people sustained injuries, and at least 73 people were killed, according to Lebanese authorities.

Lebanese officials said the explosion was caused by materials that had been stored for six years at a unit near Beirut port.

Lebanon’s President, Michel Aoun, said it was “unacceptable” that over 2,700 tons of explosives were stored unsafely.

According to multiple media reports, the warehouse had about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored “unsafely.”

Lebanon opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the explosion. The Lebanese Supreme Defence Council has vowed “maximum punishment” for those responsible.

The government of Lebanon declared a three-day mourning period.

Videos show buildings and houses damaged due to the explosion. Lebanon is planning to invest $66 million if emergency funds, BBC said.

Beirut Mayor Marwan Abboud said the “is similar to what happened in Japan, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” adding that he had never seen an explosion of such size.

“I’ve never seen such a big destruction. This is a national calamity, this is a disaster for Lebanon.”