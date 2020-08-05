Morocco’s Health Ministry, Wearing Face Masks Not Mandatory in Cars

Legally, the wearing of masks is still compulsory, the coordinator of the National Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health reiterated.

Rabat – Mouad El Mourabit, the coordinator of Morocco’s National Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health, has announced that wearing face masks inside cars is not mandatory.

During the Ministry of Health’s weekly updates on the COVID-19 situation in Morocco, El Mourabit said: “If you are alone in your vehicle, wearing a mask makes no sense.”

He added that Morocco’s citizens and residents do not need to wear a mask around members of their own household.

“Today, law requires wearing a face mask [in public], however,” he said.

Morocco’s government announced the decision to make the wearing of face masks in public mandatory on April 6 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision took effect a day later.

Since the announcement, Morocco’s government has issued numerous statements warning of the penalties that violators could face for failing to abide by the preventive health measure.

Violators may face prison sentences ranging from one to three months and a fine between $29 and $126, or one of these two penalties.

The government warned that the decision is in line with national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Due to a growing pattern of non-respect for the preventive measures, Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior issued a press release on July 25 warning about the importance of wearing masks in public.

The statement said: “Anyone who violates this provision is liable to the penalties provided for in Article 4 of Decree-Law No. 2.20.292, which provides for a prison sentence of one to three months and a fine varying between 300 and 1,300 dirhams, or one of the two penalties without prejudice to the most severe criminal penalty.”.

The interior ministry issued the press release after a sharp increase in Morocco’s COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 27,217 to date, including 19,628 recoveries and 417 deaths.

The number of active cases reached has 7,171. The notable increase of cases prompted the government to strengthen lockdown measures in several cities where hotspots emerged.

The cities with tightened restrictions include Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Settat, Berrechid, and Marrakech.