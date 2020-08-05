The incident took place just one day after the fatal explosions in Beirut, which claimed the lives of over 100 people and wounded thousands more.

Rabat – A massive fire broke out in the UAE at a market in Ajman, located in an industrial area, on August 5.

Videos of the fire circulating online document the incident, showing a huge cloud of smoke and fire ravaging the market.

Ajman Civil Defence battles massive fire at fruits and vegetable market

Sources quoted by Khaleej Times said that firefighters intervened immediately, using water and foam.

The blaze broke out in many of the market’s shops, the sources said.

The sources added that about four civil defense centers are involved in shutting down the fire.

According to preliminary information about the fire online, it started in the “Iranian souq” at approximately 6:30 p.m. today.

The market had been closed for several months due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site hosts dozens of traders and is known for attracting visitors from across the country.

UAE authorities have not yet announced any casualties.

The incident took place following the massive explosions that rocked Beirut on Tuesday. The twin explosions claimed the lives of over 100 and wounded thousands of victims.