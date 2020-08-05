Today represents the country’s highest daily case count since the beginning of the outbreak.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,283 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 28,500.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 8,071 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5.

The new case count marks the highest number of COVID-19 cases Morocco’s health authorities have ever recorded in one day.

The ministry reported that 91% of the new cases resulted from monitoring people who made contact with confirmed COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 365 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 19,994. The country has a recovery rate of 70.2%, the ministry announced.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 18 more fatalities related to COVID-19.

The death toll stands at 435, and Morocco has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 1.53%.

Approximately 1,333,050 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 249 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 25.32% of Morocco’s total.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 322 new cases and covers 23.75% of the cases in Morocco.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 296 new cases. The regional total accounts for 14.66% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 201 new infections and now represents 16.12% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 136 new cases, now accounting for 9.87% of Morocco’s total cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 2.69% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region has recorded 13 additional cases and accounts for 1.82% of the country’s cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 22 new cases, to represent 1.28% of Morocco’s cases.

Five new cases emerged in the Souss-Massa region, which now accounts for 0.56% of Morocco’s cases.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 26 new cases to cover 3.04% of the country’s cases, while the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded three new cases (0.33%).