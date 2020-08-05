Video Shows Children Witnessing, Surviving Beirut Explosion

The video documents the moment one child was looking at a window and pointing at the fire before the explosion broke the house’s window.

Rabat – A video shows three children miraculously surviving the Beirut explosion along with their nanny.

The footage shows a boy looking at a window and screaming.

Before the arrival of their babysitter, two of the boys were scared and astonished by the incident that was unfolding near their house.

One of the children was pointing at the window and screaming. The child and his brother were anxious and surprised to see the fire.

The babysitter, who was carrying a baby in her arms, hurried in to learn what was going on.

The babysitter sat next to the screaming child. The video shows the children distancing themselves from the window.

When the massive explosion hit the area, the window of the children’s apartment shattered.

The footage documented the moment, with the babysitter covering a baby and a child with her arms.

The third child fell under the glass. It took the four a moment to realize what had happened before leaving the spot, panicked.

Twin explosions caused a humanitarian crisis that killed more than 100 and wounded approximately 5,000 others.

The blast also damaged properties and vehicles, and the crisis left 300,000 people homeless.

The Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency. It has put Beirut port officials under house arrest and opened an investigation into the storage of explosive materials, according to the Associated Press.

Lebanon is now in a three day mourning period to show compassion for and solidarity with relatives of people who lost their lives.