Moroccan Football Club Announces Two COVID-19 Infections Among Players

The number of COVID-19 cases is on a rapid rise in Morocco.

Rabat – The management of Moroccan football club Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan announced that two of its players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported on Wednesday that the Moroccan football club’s players as well as technical staff underwent screening tests, which revealed two COVID-19 infections among players.

Health professionals conducted the COVID-19 screening tests for players and staff in accordance with health guidelines from the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

The club informed the FRMF of the test results as the Tetouan football team is playing today against Raja Casablanca.

The match, part of Botola (Moroccan league), is now in play.

Today, Morocco recorded 18 deaths related to COVID-19, in addition to 1,283 new cases.

The Ministry of Health has reported a total of 28,500 COVID-19 cases so far, including 19,994 recoveries.

The number of active cases reached 8,071.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health acknowledged that the number of patients in critical condition due to COVID-19 is increasing.

On August 4, the ministry said that the past week, from July 27 to August 2, was “the worst week” since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco in March.

“The number of cases is increasing. The number of deaths is increasing. The number of patients in critical condition is increasing. It was a bad week,” said Mouad Mrabet, a coordinator at the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations, affiliated to the Ministry of Health.