Approximately 56,000 candidates sat for the exams and are awaiting their results.

Rabat – The entry exams for medical, pharmacy, and dental schools have all occurred in “perfect conditions,” Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi announced on Wednesday.

Amzazi made the statement during his visit to the Faculty of Arts and Humanities in Martil, northern Morocco. The August 5 visit aimed to inspect the conditions of the entry exams.

“This year, we have adopted a new approach to manage access to medical, pharmacy, and dental schools,” Amzazi said.

“We organized national unified entry exams instead of the 11 exams that traditionally took place,” he explained.

According to Amzazi, the decision aims to ensure equal chances between all candidates.

Commenting on the conditions of the exams, the minister said “all organizational and preventive measures are in place for the exams to take place in the best conditions.”

In a similar statement, the Minister Delegate in Charge of Higher Education, Driss Ouaouicha, said the new organizational approach does not only ensure the equality of chances, but also the safety of candidates.

Ouaouicha made the statement while visiting the Faculty of Juridical, Economic, and Social Sciences in Sale, near Rabat.

“The exceptional circumstances linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have imposed a limitation on students’ movement,” Ouaouicha said.

According to the official, COVID-19 has forced the Ministry of Education to come up with innovative approaches for managing entry exams to medical, pharmacy, and dental schools.

Unprecedented measure

Morocco’s Ministry of Education officially announced the national unified entry exams for medical, pharmacy, and dental schools on August 2.

While entry exams used to take place exclusively at the concerned schools, the ministry this year arranged 88 exam centers. The centers cover 42 Moroccan provinces.

The ministry mobilized more than 4,000 exam supervisors, including professors, doctors, administrative and technical staff, and Ph.D. students.

On Wednesday, approximately 56,000 candidates sat for the entry exams. The Ministry of Education will announce the results on Friday, August 7.