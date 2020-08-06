Beirut Explosion, Morocco to Send 8 Humanitarian Aid Planes to Lebanon

Four military planes and four civil aircraft will fly to Beirut with medical and other humanitarian aid to offer Morocco’s solidarity with the Lebanese people.

Rabat – Morocco’s Embassy in Lebanon announced that King Mohammed VI ordered the government to send eight flights with medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon to express solidarity with the Lebanese people after the Beirut explosion.

The embassy said that starting Thursday, the country will send eight flights carrying humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

A military medical team from Morocco will also fly to Beirut to set up a field hospital to aid people who suffered injuries due to the explosion.

The shipments will consist of 295 tons of basic foodstuffs, 10 tons of medical equipment, and 11 tons of special equipment for the COVID-19 response.

Prior to his instructions on Morocco’s humanitarian aid flights, King Mohammed VI addressed a condolence message to express compassion with Lebanon’s President, Michel Aoun, after the massive Beirut explosion.

On behalf of the Moroccan people, King Mohammed VI expressed solidarity with Lebanon, assuring Aoun that Morocco stands alongside the Lebanese people.

At the end of his message, the King shared his wishes of security, tranquility, and stability.

The blast that took place on August 4 killed more than 130 people and injured 4,000.

Many victims remain missing.

A few Moroccans sustained injuries in the blast, according to the Moroccan embassy in Lebanon.