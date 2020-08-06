Morocco Arrests 4 Suspected of Theft at Foreign Diplomatic Residence

Members of the anti-gang brigade led the operation in coordination with members of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Rabat – On Wednesday, Rabat police arrested four suspects in connection to a robbery at the residence of the head of a foreign diplomatic representation living in Morocco.

An investigation into the case began on Saturday. According to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the four suspects allegedly stole personal objects and a sum of money.

Preliminary investigation also led to the arrest of the main suspect’s mother and aunt. Security services apprehended them for attempting to sell jewelry that was stolen from the diplomatic residence.

DGSN did not reveal the nationality of the diplomatic residence in Morocco.

Meanwhile, police officers arrested the fourth individual in the act of possessing a digital camera, also one of the stolen objects.

Charges include theft by climbing, concealment of objects resulting from a crime, and non-denunciation.

Police took four suspects in the case into custody for further investigations. They are currently being held under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office in order to determine the ramifications of the criminal act that took place at the diplomatic residence in Rabat, Morocco.

As Morocco eases the lockdown, crime rates are expected to rise again. The anticipated surge follows the remarkable fall in the crime rate during the month of March, when strict lockdown measures prevented most citizens from leaving their homes.

The ease of the lockdown coincides with Morocco’s issuance of the new generation of National Electronic Identity Cards (CNIE) on June 17. The new identity cards are said to have improved standards that aim to fight fraud and identity theft.

The CNIE will also include a PIN code, like bank cards, that will protect citizens against any fraudulent use of their CNIE in the event of theft or loss.