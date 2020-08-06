Morocco’s Ministry of Education Vows ‘Normal’ 2020-2021 Academic Year

The Ministry of Education pledges a “normal” 2020-2021 academic year, with new measures related to remote education as part of an approach to continue to combat COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced on Thursday that the 2020-2021 academic year will kick off on September 1.

The same day, administrative staff will join their departments, while educators will go back to schools on September 2.

The ministry said the period between September 1 and October 5 will be dedicated to guaranteeing a successful academic start.

It added that the period will also serve as a phase to complete all technical services related to the new academic year.

Education will start officially on September 7 for pupils of primary school and for middle and high school students.

The ministry said that schools will devote the period from September 7 to October 3 for evaluation of the skills students developed in the previous academic year.

Subsequently, schools will launch the new academic program from October 5 and will provide additional revision classes.

The ministry launched a program for the academic year in line with recent developments on the COVID-19 crisis.

The statement pledged a normal academic year with the inclusion of new measures related to remote education, which Moroccan schools adopted at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Morocco suspended schools on March 16 after the outbreak of the virus in the country to protect and ensure the safety of teachers and students.

Since then, Morocco introduced a remote education program in favor of students at all education levels.

The ministry developed websites that hosted classes for students. In addition, Moroccan television channels also aired classes.

The remote education system in Morocco was unprecedented but was necessary to finish the academic year.

Morocco cancelled final exams for several education levels, except those for first- and second-year baccalaureate students, as well as for students at universities and vocational training centers.